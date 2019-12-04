.

U2 Launching Their Own Radio Channel

William Lee | 12-04-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

U2

U2 will be ringing in the new year with the launch of their new U2X RADIO that will be available to SiriusXM and Pandora listeners sometime in the new year.

Bono made the announcement of the launch to Howard Stern during the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan stop of their The Joshua Tree Tour on shock jock's Howard 100 channel.

Bono had this to say "Generally when I open my mouth people prefer if I'm singing, but on U2X RADIO, maybe they'll forgive me the odd interruption..."

Adam Clayton also said, "I'm not entirely sure what this is but what it isn't is an opportunity to hear some bass solos... U2 24/7. Welcome to the last 43 years of my life."

Larry Mullen offered this, "It all sounds exhausting to me but if people really want to listen to us for 24 hours a day, this is the way to do it."

The Edge added, "So I get to sit around having a laugh with my musician friends and playing our favorite music. As I always say, I have the best job in the world!"


Related Stories


U2 Launching Their Own Radio Channel

U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade

U2 And A.R. Rahman Stream New Collaboration 'Ahimsa'

Pearl Jam And U2 Lead Black Friday RSD Special Releases

U2 Add Historic Stop To Joshua Tree Tour

U2 Expand 2019 Joshua Tree Tour

Garth Brooks Breaks U2's Mile High Record

Slant Release Video For Cover Of U2 Classic

U2 Announce New Joshua Tree Tour Dates

U2 Stars Busk For Homeless On Christmas Eve In Dublin

More U2 News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced- Megadeth To Release New Songs Soon Says Mustaine- Stone Sour Didn't Know Live Album Was Being Recorded- more


Reviews
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Ozzy Osbourne, Freddie Mercury and more

Santa's Jukebox: Rob Halford, A Prog Rock Christmas, more

Sites and Sounds: Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Caught In The Act: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Live In Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

advertisement


Latest News
Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced

Megadeth To Release New Songs Soon Says Mustaine

Stone Sour Didn't Know Live Album Was Being Recorded

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wouldn't Have Happened Without Sober Slash

12 Days Of Pearl Jam Launched On Digital Music Services

The Who Announce More Tour Dates Including Vegas Run

Devildriver's Dez Fafara Wife's Cancer Surgery A Success

Gary Holt Reflects On The End Of Slayer



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.