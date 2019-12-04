U2 Launching Their Own Radio Channel

U2 will be ringing in the new year with the launch of their new U2X RADIO that will be available to SiriusXM and Pandora listeners sometime in the new year.

Bono made the announcement of the launch to Howard Stern during the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan stop of their The Joshua Tree Tour on shock jock's Howard 100 channel.

Bono had this to say "Generally when I open my mouth people prefer if I'm singing, but on U2X RADIO, maybe they'll forgive me the odd interruption..."

Adam Clayton also said, "I'm not entirely sure what this is but what it isn't is an opportunity to hear some bass solos... U2 24/7. Welcome to the last 43 years of my life."

Larry Mullen offered this, "It all sounds exhausting to me but if people really want to listen to us for 24 hours a day, this is the way to do it."

The Edge added, "So I get to sit around having a laugh with my musician friends and playing our favorite music. As I always say, I have the best job in the world!"





