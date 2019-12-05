Temperance Release 'Lost In The Christmas Dream' Video

Temperance have released a music video for their new single, "Lost In The Christmas Dream". The track is a bonus song from the band's forthcoming album "Viridian", which is set to be released on January 24th.

Marco Pastorino had this to say, "We always wanted to surprise our fans and write a song about Christmas. Can you imagine the typical Christmas mood paired with an anthem in classic Temperance fashion?

"We think that not a lot of metal bands did such thing and we hope that "Lost In The Christmas Dream" brings a great amount of positive energy and joy to everyone. Merry Xmas!" Watch the video here.





