Temperance Announce New Album 'Viridian'

Temperance have announced that they will be releasing their fifth studio album, which will be entitled "Viridian", on January 24th and have shared the tracklisting for the effort.

Marco Pastorino had this to say about the new effort, "We're beyond stoked to announce that our new album and first through Napalm Records Viridian is scheduled for worldwide release on January 24th, 2020!

"Finally, the time has come: Viridian is ready to see the light of the day! We've worked hard during the last year to write our best songs ever. This is our heaviest album so far, yet with a lot of melodies, vocal harmonies and epic modern metal hymns!

"The recording process was super fun and we really enjoyed finding new, different ways to express ourselves with our music. We really can't wait to spread Viridian all over the world on the next tours - stay tuned for more exciting news!" See the tracklisting below:

1. Mission Impossible

2. I Am The Fire

3. Start Another Round

4. My Demons Can't Sleep

5. Viridian

6. Let It Beat

7. Scent of Dye

8. The Cult Of Mystery

9. Nanook

10. Gaia

11. Catch The Dream





