.

Temperance Announce New Album 'Viridian'

Michael Angulia | 10-15-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Temperance

Temperance have announced that they will be releasing their fifth studio album, which will be entitled "Viridian", on January 24th and have shared the tracklisting for the effort.

Marco Pastorino had this to say about the new effort, "We're beyond stoked to announce that our new album and first through Napalm Records Viridian is scheduled for worldwide release on January 24th, 2020!

"Finally, the time has come: Viridian is ready to see the light of the day! We've worked hard during the last year to write our best songs ever. This is our heaviest album so far, yet with a lot of melodies, vocal harmonies and epic modern metal hymns!

"The recording process was super fun and we really enjoyed finding new, different ways to express ourselves with our music. We really can't wait to spread Viridian all over the world on the next tours - stay tuned for more exciting news!" See the tracklisting below:

1. Mission Impossible
2. I Am The Fire
3. Start Another Round
4. My Demons Can't Sleep
5. Viridian
6. Let It Beat
7. Scent of Dye
8. The Cult Of Mystery
9. Nanook
10. Gaia
11. Catch The Dream


Related Stories


Temperance Announce New Album 'Viridian'

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

More Temperance News

Temperance Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Judas Priest, Motorhead Among Rock Hall Nominees- Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Undergoes Surgery- Lars Discusses Metallica's Upcoming Special Performances- Ghost- more


Reviews
RockPile: Gary Wilson- Ape Shifter- J.D. Jackson

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Classic Bluegrass Show Highlights Closing Day

Live: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly Rock 'n' Roll Dream Tour

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Second Day Gets Cooking

Passport: Irvine Global Village Festival

advertisement


Latest News
Judas Priest, Motorhead Among Rock Hall Nominees

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Undergoes Surgery

Lars Discusses Metallica's Upcoming Special Performances

Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Not On Albums

Robert Plant Digs Deep About Collaboration

Red Stream Their Cover Of Fuel's 'Hemorrhage'

Saxon's Biff Byford Felling Okay Following Heart Surgery

New Freddie Mercury Lyric Video Highlights Never Boring Box Set



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.