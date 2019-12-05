The Beach Boys Expand 2020 Tour Plans

The Beach Boys have added a number of new stops to their upcoming North American tour that the veteran band will be launching early next year.

The new dates kick off March 25th in Rutland, VT at The Paramount Theatre and will run through April 30th in Tulsa, OK at the River Spirit Casino Resort - Paradise Cove.

The full tour is set to launch on February 12th in Birmingham, AL at the Alabama Theatre and will conclude on May 1st in Thackerville, OK at the WinStar World Casino and Resort.

Some additional dates this summer will following the main trek including stops in Europe and a three night stand at the Hollywood Bowl for the fourth of July. See all of the dates below:

February 12 in Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

February 26 in Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

February 28 in Battle Creek, MI @ FireKeepers Casino Hotel

March 01 in Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

March 06 in Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort

March 07 in Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

March 25 in Rutland, VT @ The Paramount Theatre

March 26 in Keene, NH @ Colonial Theatre

March 27 in Portland, ME @ Merril Auditorium

March 28 in Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Auditorium

March 29 in Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

March 31 in Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

April 02 in Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino - Xcite Center

April 03 in Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

April 04 in Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

April 05 in Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

April 06 in Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

April 07 in Washington, DC @ The Anthem

April 08 in Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

April 09 in Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

April 26 in Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

April 28 in San Antonio , TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

April 30 in Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort - Paradise Cove

May 01 in Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

June 13 in Viborg, Denmark @ Tinghallen

June 14 in London, United Kingdom @ Live at Chelsea

June 19 in Oslo, Norway @ Tjuvholmen Kro Hamar

July 02 in Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

July 03 in Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

July 04 in Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

July 28 in Elk Grove Village, IL @ Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series





