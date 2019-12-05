The Beach Boys Expand 2020 Tour Plans
The Beach Boys have added a number of new stops to their upcoming North American tour that the veteran band will be launching early next year.
The new dates kick off March 25th in Rutland, VT at The Paramount Theatre and will run through April 30th in Tulsa, OK at the River Spirit Casino Resort - Paradise Cove.
The full tour is set to launch on February 12th in Birmingham, AL at the Alabama Theatre and will conclude on May 1st in Thackerville, OK at the WinStar World Casino and Resort.
Some additional dates this summer will following the main trek including stops in Europe and a three night stand at the Hollywood Bowl for the fourth of July. See all of the dates below:
February 12 in Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
February 26 in Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
February 28 in Battle Creek, MI @ FireKeepers Casino Hotel
March 01 in Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
March 06 in Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino Resort
March 07 in Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
March 25 in Rutland, VT @ The Paramount Theatre
March 26 in Keene, NH @ Colonial Theatre
March 27 in Portland, ME @ Merril Auditorium
March 28 in Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Auditorium
March 29 in Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
March 31 in Worcester, MA @ The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
April 02 in Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino - Xcite Center
April 03 in Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
April 04 in Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
April 05 in Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
April 06 in Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
April 07 in Washington, DC @ The Anthem
April 08 in Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
April 09 in Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
April 26 in Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
April 28 in San Antonio , TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
April 30 in Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort - Paradise Cove
May 01 in Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
June 13 in Viborg, Denmark @ Tinghallen
June 14 in London, United Kingdom @ Live at Chelsea
June 19 in Oslo, Norway @ Tjuvholmen Kro Hamar
July 02 in Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
July 03 in Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
July 04 in Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
July 28 in Elk Grove Village, IL @ Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series
