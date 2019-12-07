.

Blink-182 Deliver 'Not Another Christmas Song'

William Lee | 12-07-2019

Blink-182

Blink-182 are not feeling very festive for this holiday season judging by the title of their just released new track "Not Another Christmas Song."

The band shared the new song on Thursday via a claymation video and it follows the release of the trio's latest studio album, "Nine", which hit stores back in September. Listen to it here.

Blink-182 also appear on another new track. They are the featured guest on a new song from The Chainsmokers called "P.S. I Hope You're Happy", which comes from that duo's new album "World War Joy". Listen to the song here


