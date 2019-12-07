Blink-182 Deliver 'Not Another Christmas Song'

Blink-182 are not feeling very festive for this holiday season judging by the title of their just released new track "Not Another Christmas Song."

The band shared the new song on Thursday via a claymation video and it follows the release of the trio's latest studio album, "Nine", which hit stores back in September. Listen to it here.

Blink-182 also appear on another new track. They are the featured guest on a new song from The Chainsmokers called "P.S. I Hope You're Happy", which comes from that duo's new album "World War Joy". Listen to the song here





Related Stories

Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Tom DeLonge Shares His Feelings About Blink-182

Blink-182 Stream New Song 'I Really Wish I Hated You'

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup

Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song

Blink-182 Travis Barker Remixes 'Falling Down'

Blink-182's Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song

Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Happy Days'

Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show

More Blink-182 News



