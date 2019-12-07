Tonic's Emerson Hart Streams Title Song To New Solo Album

Tonic frontman Emerson Hart is streaming his new song "32 Thousand Days," which is the title track to his forthcoming solo album that will be hitting stores next Friday, December 13th.

The album was inspired by 93-year-old stepfather Arthur , who was a 16-year-old that fought in World War II. Emerson had this to say, "He's a big reason for my career in music.

"When I was a teenager, he gave me a lot of freedom. At times when he should've been having a talk with me, he'd just give me twenty bucks and say, 'Go buy some music'-and I would. He knew when to let me find myself.

"That persistence carried me through my career and so this album is inspired by his 93 years of living and what that might look like if I try to look through his lens." Listen to the song here.





