.

Chevelle Explain Why New Music Has Been Delayed

William Lee | 12-08-2019

Chevelle

Chevelle's Pete Loeffler and Sam Loeffler explained in a new radio interview what has caused the delay of the release of the first song from the band's forthcoming album.

They were interview by Rock 100.5 and were asked what happened to the song that was previously promised and Pete here, "Well, things take longer than we thought as well."

Sam added, "Yeah, we did a pretty long summer tour, so that kind of just changed our plans. But it's just pushed back a few months. It just gives a little bit more time to..."

Pete continued, "Yeah, the good thing is the music will be that much better at the end of the day... The thing is, the more time you spend with it, the more you realize what it needs.

"So, instead of rushing it and doing this long tour, we were, like, 'Well, maybe we'll just take a little more time,' and it'll come out next year."


