Ozzy Osbourne Offers Reward For Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear

Ozzy Osbourne took to social media to offer a reward for the return of music gear that belonged to late guitarist Randy Rhoads which was stolen from the family's music school in Los Angeles recently.

Rhoads rose to fame as Ozzy's lead guitarist on his first two solo albums ("Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman") before he was tragically killed in a small plane accident while on tour supporting the latter.

Ozzy posted on his official Facebook about the recent robbery and personally offered a $25,000 reward in hopes of Randy's equipment being recovered. Osbourne wrote," As many of you have heard, the Musonia School of Music in N. Hollywood, CA (the school where Randy Rhoads famously taught guitar) was viciously robbed on Thanksgiving night.

"Musonia was run by Randy's late mother, Delores, and after his death 37 years ago, the school became something of a pilgrimage to his fans from all over the world. It is a place where the Rhoads Family happily opened their hearts to share the life of Randy. As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy's first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family.

"I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I've decided to personally offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of all stolen items. For information regarding the theft or return of these items please contact: Nick D'Argenzio Phone: 818-281-7893 E-Mail: nickdargenzio@gmail.com

"Here is a list and images of the items that were taken:

"· Randy Rhoads' First Electric Guitar Owned, Harmony Rocket Est. 1963

"· Randy Rhoads' Original Quiet Riot Gear - Peavey Amp Head, 1970s

"· Randy Rhoads Series Marshall Head, Rare Protoype No. 1 or 2 given to the family by Marshall Company.

"· Delores Rhoads' First Trumpet, a Prewar/Great Depression Era Silver Fresh Besson Trumpet. This was given to her as a child by her medical doctor father in exchange for medical services as a barter during the great depression. This subsequently sparked Delores Rhoads long lived music career.

"· 40 years of fan gifts to the Rhoads Family, memorabilia, all photos of Randy Rhoads, the Osbournes, Delores Rhoads, and miscellaneous instruments were taken. The photo shown in the main room was cleared out."





Related Stories

Randy Rhoads Music Gear Stolen

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On How Randy Rhoads Changed Him

Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads

Black Sabbath Legend Added To Randy Rhoads Tribute Event

Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate

Playing With Randy Rhoads Was 'Life-Changing' For Music Legend

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus

More Randy Rhoads News



