Sammy Hagar Would Apologize To Eddie and Alex Van Halen

Sammy Hagar says that he would say he was sorry to his former bandmates Eddie and Alex Van Halen despite not knowing what he would be apologizing for.

Hagar was asked by Classic Rock if he could apologize to anyone, who would it be and he responded, "I don't know if I owe anyone an apology, cos I don't think I've ever done anything bad to anybody. I would say I'm sorry to Eddie and Alex if that would make them feel better, but I don't feel like I did anything to hurt them."

Sammy was also asked if he missed Eddie and Alex and he said, "Yeah. But it's okay. And now I'm afraid if I ever reached out and really tried to contact Ed and Al, they would think that I was trying to get back in the band or I was trying to do a reunion. And I'm not.

"I am so content with The Circle. We play the Van Halen songs that I wrote with Ed as good as anybody, but I'm happy to have just five or six Van Halen songs in my set.

"It's almost like I don't want to be asked to do it, because I'd feel like I had to do it, but I don't really want to. I'm sorry I don't."





Related Stories

Eddie Van Halen Made It Effortless To Create For Sammy

Sammy Hagar Reveals Downside To Van Halen's Success

David Lee Roth Takes Credit For Van Halen Solos

Van Halen Saved Sammy Hagar

Van Halen Considered Replacing Roth Before First Album Says Hagar

Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Van Halen Classics And More

Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Hospitalized

Van Halen Downfall Trigger Explained By Sammy

Van Halen Was A Culture Shock For Sammy

More Van Halen News



