Singled Out: Valentina Sounds' Bring On The Fire

Former Sunshine Superman/Sparkle Pony frontwoman Valentina Sounds just released her debut solo album "Bring On The Fire" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

Bring On The Fire is a manifesto song for the same-titled album. When talking about the end of a relationship, this song marks the end of one stage and the beginning of a new phase filled with defiance and rage: "bring on the fire, I'm ready".

When I decided I was going to move out, after living with my partner for 10 years, I knew there was going to be a lot of resistance from him. I wasn't sure what was going to happen, but I knew he wasn't going to make it easy for me to leave. I saw no alternative for myself. Stay and settle? Leave an oppressive relationship and spread my wings?

"So bring on the fire, bring on the pain", is a pretty accurate prediction of what was about to come.

The lyrics of the song don't hide anything from the listener. I've enjoyed practicing honesty in this album, and besides the figure of speech that can be found in the chorus, everything else is literal and self explanatory.

I hope you'll listen to the song, to the album, and that you can maybe find yourself in one of the "stages" of love and yes, there's "love" at the end of the tunnel, but first you have to go through the fire and the pain.

