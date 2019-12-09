Crowded House Reuniting For 2020 Live Dates

Crowded House have announced that they will be reuniting next year for a number of live performances in Europe and also shared that they have been in the studio working on new music.

The current lineup of the acclaimed group features founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.

They wild be kicking things off on June 16th in Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena and have announced dates through July 10th in Barcelona, Spain at the Jardins de Pedralbes Festival. See all of the dates below:

Tuesday, June 16 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, June 17 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro Arena

Thursday, June 18 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham

Saturday, June 20 Landgraaf, Netherlands Pinkpop Festival

Sunday, June 21 Werchter, Belgium TW Classic

Tuesday, June 23 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom

Wednesday, June 24 Cologne, Germany Live Music Hall

Friday, June 26 Zeeland, Netherlands Concert At Sea

Monday, June 29 Cork, Ireland Live at The Marquee - Cork

Wednesday, July 1 Dublin, Ireland Trinity College

Thursday, July 2 Manchester, UK Castlefield Bowl

Saturday, July 4 London, UK Roundhouse

Sunday, July 5 London, UK Roundhouse

Friday, July 10 Barcelona, Spain Jardins de Pedralbes Festival





