Crowded House Reuniting For 2020 Live Dates
Crowded House have announced that they will be reuniting next year for a number of live performances in Europe and also shared that they have been in the studio working on new music.
The current lineup of the acclaimed group features founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.
They wild be kicking things off on June 16th in Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena and have announced dates through July 10th in Barcelona, Spain at the Jardins de Pedralbes Festival. See all of the dates below:
Tuesday, June 16 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday, June 17 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro Arena
Thursday, June 18 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham
Saturday, June 20 Landgraaf, Netherlands Pinkpop Festival
Sunday, June 21 Werchter, Belgium TW Classic
Tuesday, June 23 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom
Wednesday, June 24 Cologne, Germany Live Music Hall
Friday, June 26 Zeeland, Netherlands Concert At Sea
Monday, June 29 Cork, Ireland Live at The Marquee - Cork
Wednesday, July 1 Dublin, Ireland Trinity College
Thursday, July 2 Manchester, UK Castlefield Bowl
Saturday, July 4 London, UK Roundhouse
Sunday, July 5 London, UK Roundhouse
Friday, July 10 Barcelona, Spain Jardins de Pedralbes Festival
Crowded House Reuniting For 2020 Live Dates