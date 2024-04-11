Crowded House Share 'Teenage Summer' Video and Announce North American Tour

(fcc) Multi-platinum selling rock band Crowded House have released their new single "Teenage Summer" off the eighth studio album Gravity Stairs which will be released May 31 via BMG. The band also announced a 2024 North American headline tour - Gravity Stairs Tour - in support of the new album. The tour kicks off August 29th in St. Augustine, FL with additional dates to be announced soon.

Fanclub Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, April 12 at 10am local time through Thursday, April 18 at 10pm local time. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 19 at 10am local time.

Produced by the band with Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, San Cisco), Gravity Stairs shows Crowded House's current incarnation featuring Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Elroy Finn and Liam Finn.

The new single, played on stage in recent shows and formerly known as "Life's Imitation" is now curiously renamed "Teenage Summer." As Neil explains "My grandson Manaia told me "Teenage Summer" was one of his favorite songs. He'd identified the peak moment in the song and a light went on. It's that simple, the children must be heard."

Speaking about the album title Gravity Stairs, Neil says the name was inspired by an unnaturally heavy stone staircase near where Finn vacations. "The Gravity Stairs are symbolic of the struggle to ascend, acknowledging the opposing forces of weight on the mechanics of living. It's an act of will every day."

Crowded House have sold over 15 million records worldwide as well as earning a Brit Award, 13 Australian ARIA Awards and an MTV VMA, the band have generated billions of streams, consistently sold-out tours on multiple continents and have been captivating audiences for nearly four decades. Originally founded by Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, and the late Paul Hester, the group's self-titled debut in 1986 went platinum, uplifted by worldwide smashes "Something So Strong" and "Don't Dream It's Over" which has been covered by everyone from Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande to U2, among others.

In 1996, the group delivered a legendary performance to an audience of over 150,000 on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, beginning a hiatus that finished in the wake of Paul's passing in 2005. This led to albums Time on Earth (2007) and Intriguer (2010) and a return to the Sydney Opera House for three unforgettable nights. 2018 saw Neil join Fleetwood Mac as a full-time member, canvasing the globe on a massive world tour. Two years later, he and Nick led another era of Crowded House, forming the band's current line-up. They issued their first full-length offering in eleven years, the unanimously acclaimed Dreamers Are Waiting (2021) and the band leapt into a rapturous world tour in support. From joining his brother Tim in the New Wave favorites Split Enz to leading Crowded House to his numerous solo efforts, Neil's varied body of work is connected by his knack for penning meticulous, indelible melodies and impressionistic lyrics that demand multiple listens. It's earned him devoted fans all over the globe.

Gravity Stairs Tour North American Dates:

August 29 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

August 30 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 31 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre

September 3 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap*

September 4 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 8 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino

September 10 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at the Heights

September 11 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Festival*

September 13 Omaha, NE The Astro

September 14 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater

September 17 Vail, CO Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

September 21 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

September 22 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 25 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery*

September 28 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

*Date has been previously announced

GRAVITY STAIRS TRACK LIST

"Magic Piano"

"Teenage Summer"

"The Howl"

"All That I Can Ever Own"

"Oh Hi"

"Some Greater Plan (for Claire)"

"Black Water, White Circle"

"Blurry Grass"

"I Can't Keep Up With You"

"Thirsty"

"Night Song"

