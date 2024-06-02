Crowded House Share 'The Howl' Video As New Album Arrives

Crowded House celebrated the release of their new studio album Gravity Stairs by sharing a music video for the single "The Howl". Full Coverage Communications sent over the following details:

Produced by the band with Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, San Cisco), Gravity Stairs shows Crowded House's current incarnation featuring Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Elroy Finn and Liam Finn. The album features the song "Oh Hi," inspired by and benefitting the So They Can organization in Africa, and featuring students from the program in its video. Gravity Stairs features the track "Teenage Summer (formerly Life's Imitation)" which Crowded House debuts to national television audiences this week as well as "The Howl." Watch the new video for "The Howl" below.

Crowded House have sold over 15 million records worldwide as well as earning a Brit Award, 13 Australian ARIA Awards and an MTV VMA, the band have generated billions of streams, consistently sold-out tours on multiple continents and have been captivating audiences for nearly four decades. Originally founded by Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, and the late Paul Hester, the group's self-titled debut in 1986 went platinum, uplifted by worldwide smashes "Something So Strong" and "Don't Dream It's Over" which has been covered by everyone from Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande to U2, among others.

In 1996, the group delivered a legendary performance to an audience of over 150,000 on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, beginning a hiatus that finished in the wake of Paul's passing in 2005. This led to albums Time on Earth (2007) and Intriguer (2010) and a return to the Sydney Opera House for three unforgettable nights. 2018 saw Neil join Fleetwood Mac as a full-time member, canvasing the globe on a massive world tour. Two years later, he and Nick led another era of Crowded House, forming the band's current line-up. They issued their first full-length offering in eleven years, the unanimously acclaimed Dreamers Are Waiting (2021) and the band leapt into a rapturous world tour in support. From joining his brother Tim in the New Wave favorites Split Enz to leading Crowded House to his numerous solo efforts, Neil's varied body of work is connected by his knack for penning meticulous, indelible melodies and impressionistic lyrics that demand multiple listens. It's earned him devoted fans all over the globe.

GRAVITY STAIRS TRACK LIST

"Magic Piano"

"Teenage Summer"

"The Howl"

"All That I Can Ever Own"

"Oh Hi"

"Some Greater Plan (for Claire)"

"Black Water, White Circle"

"Blurry Grass"

"I Can't Keep Up With You"

"Thirsty"

"Night Song"

Gravity Stairs Tour North American Dates:

August 29 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

August 30 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 31 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre

September 3 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

September 4 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 7 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort

September 8 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino

September 10 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at the Heights

September 11 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Festival

September 13 Omaha, NE The Astro Amphitheater

September 14 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater

September 17 Vail, CO Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

September 18 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden

September 21 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

September 22 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 24 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

September 25 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

September 27 Dana Point, CA Ohana Festival

September 28 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

