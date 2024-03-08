Crowded House Release 'Oh Hi' Video

(fcc) Crowded House released an inspiring and joyful video for their new single "Oh Hi" today in support of the So They Can global movement. "Oh Hi" is the first single off Crowded House's upcoming new album Gravity Stairs out May 31 on BMG.

Of the new video, Crowded House's Neil Finn said, "These children at Abedare Ranges School were responding to our song 'Oh Hi' which was inspired by and created for them. I was so glad they liked it! It means a lot to us to have our music be helping to educate and empower young Africans to break out of the poverty cycle. These kids have few opportunities to make their voices heard but they are magnificent, and the world needs them."

So They Can currently supports 51 schools in East Africa providing education for 33,000 children, and they are aiming for 500 schools supporting 400,000. Crowded House are supporting So They Can on a mission to get 1 million people to donate $1 per month (or one person to donate a $1 million). Be a part of this. Find out more and sign up today at https://areyou1inamillion.org.

