Some Randy Rhoads Items Found In Dumpster

Bruce Henne | 12-09-2019

Randy Rhoads

(hennemusic) Many items from a collection of Randy Rhoads gear that was recently stolen from the Rhoads family's music school in Los Angeles have been recovered.

NBC Los Angeles reports area resident Bobbi Fredriksz discovered the items in an open dumpster in an alley in North Hollywood while she was taking her dog on a morning walk on Saturday. "I knew in my gut something was wrong," said Fredriksz.

More than 40 years' worth of photos and fan gifts were found in the recycling bin and, nearby, police recovered a trumpet given to Dolores Rhodes by her great grandfather during the Great Depression.

While the late guitarist's family are grateful for what has been recovered, one crucial piece of the Rhoads collection remains missing: his first electric guitar, a Harmony Rocket from 1963. here.

