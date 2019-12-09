Stone Sour Release Live 'Whiplash Pants' Video

Stone Sour have released a performance video for their track "Whiplash Pants". It comes from the band's forthcoming live album "Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno", which will be released on December 13th.

Guitarist Josh Rand had the following to say about the band's first official live album, "This is the Reno show in its entirety, just how it went down on October 5th, 2018.

"We're extremely proud of the fact that it's 100% live with absolutely no overdubs! It's not perfect but neither are we. I hope you enjoy this as much as we did playing it." Watch the video here.





