.

Stone Sour Release Live 'Whiplash Pants' Video

K. Wiggins | 12-09-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Stone Sour

Stone Sour have released a performance video for their track "Whiplash Pants". It comes from the band's forthcoming live album "Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno", which will be released on December 13th.

Guitarist Josh Rand had the following to say about the band's first official live album, "This is the Reno show in its entirety, just how it went down on October 5th, 2018.

"We're extremely proud of the fact that it's 100% live with absolutely no overdubs! It's not perfect but neither are we. I hope you enjoy this as much as we did playing it." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Stone Sour Release Live 'Whiplash Pants' Video

Stone Sour Didn't Know Live Album Was Being Recorded

Stone Sour Announce Their First Live Album

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing

Stone Sour Firing Strengthened Slipknot Stars Relationship

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery 2018 In Review

Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage In Russia

Black Star Riders Replacing Guitarist With Stone Sour Star

More Stone Sour News


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Reach New Milestone With 'Back In Black'- Crowded House Reuniting- Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners- Anselmo Remembers Dimebag- more


Reviews
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jimi Hendrix, Chris Cornell and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jethro Tull

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Ozzy Osbourne, Freddie Mercury and more

Santa's Jukebox: Rob Halford, A Prog Rock Christmas, more

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Reach New Milestone With 'Back In Black'

Crowded House Reuniting For 2020 Live Dates

Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners

Pantera's Phil Anselmo Remembers Dimebag Darrell

Stone Sour Release Live 'Whiplash Pants' Video

Soundgarden In Legal Battle With Chris Cornell's Widow

Some Randy Rhoads Items Found In Dumpster

Robert Plant Looks Back At 'Big Log'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.