David Gilmour Discusses Legendary Pink Floyd Album Cover

(hennemusic) David Gilmour shares his insight into the creation of the cover art for Pink Floyd's 1987 album, "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", in the latest episode in the band's limited-edition podcast series, "The Lost Art Of Conversation."

The guitarist reveals that the creative process began with his simple sketch of a single, empty bed, which was transformed by artist Storm Thorgerson into the epic image of around 500 hospital beds as captured on Saunton Sands in Devon.

A schoolmate of band founders Syd Barrett and Roger Waters, Thorgerson went on to design covers for Pink Floyd throughout their career.

The group's first studio project without Waters, "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason" was a Top 5 record in several countries, including the UK and US, where it went on to sell more than 4 million copies.

The four-part podcast series is in support of Pink Floyd's forthcoming box set, "The Later Years 1987-2019"; due December 13, the package includes an updated version of "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", an expanded edition of 1998's live album, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", a series of 1987 & 1994 live recordings and unreleased studio material, and full versions of the group's 1989 Venice Concert and 1990 appearance at Knebworth, as well as an extensive series of video projects. Listen to the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards Rolling Out This Week

Foo Fighters Cover Pink Floyd Classic

Pink Floyd's The Wall Anniversary Celebrate In The Studio

Gilmour Was Scared Of Pink Floyd Without Waters

Pink Floyd Share Live Video From Upcoming Box Set

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Expands Upcoming Tour

Pink Floyd In The Studio For The Wall Anniversary

Pink Floyd Launch The Lost Art Of Conversation

David Gilmour To Look Back In New Pink Floyd Podcast

More Pink Floyd News



