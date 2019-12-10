Good Chance Of Judas Priest Reunion For Rock Hall Says KK

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing believes that there is a good chance that he will perform with the group if they are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

The metal legends will be celebrating their 50th anniversary next year and Downing had previously revealed that he approached them to take part in the milestone but they declined.

K.K. however, believes that if the band are inducted into the Rock Hall next year, that they will welcome him to join them at the ceremony on May 2nd in Cleveland.

Downing was asked about the possibility of reuniting with the band for the induction by Rockin' Metal Revival. He responded, "Oh, I think absolutely. I mean, why wouldn't you, really? It's a special thing.

"We're all of an age now. These opportunities only come once in a lifetime. And it seemingly takes a lifetime to get into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. I've always said, there's no such thing as a young legend, right?

"So, while we're still here, it would be great to receive that accolade and put on a great performance and put that one to bed."





Related Stories

Judas Priest Almost Rocked Top Gun Movie

Judas Priest Haven't Ruled Out Reunion For Rock Hall Induction

Judas Priest React To Idea Of KK Downing Reunion

Iron Maiden Open To Tour With Judas Priest

K.K. May Form His Own Judas Priest Band For 50th Anniversary

Halford Wants Iron Maiden and Judas Priest Tour

Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction

Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Announces Memoir

K.K. Downing Hoping For Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion

More Judas Priest News



