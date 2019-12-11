.

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear Reward Offer

William Lee | 12-11-2019

Randy Rhoads

Ozzy Osbourne's camp have issued update of his recent reward offer concerning the theft of items from his late guitarist Randy Rhoads after some of the items taken were recovered from a dumpster.

His camp says that the $25,000 reward if being offered "for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or return of the remaining missing items." They add that "the reward will be disbursed upon the return of all the missing items."

The robbery took place on Thanksgiving (November 28) at the Musonia School of Music in North Hollywood, CA, which was founded by the famed guitarist's mother Delores and Randy himself taught at.

While several of the historic Randy Rhoads items were recovered from the dumpster, Ozzy's camp points out that many significant and most valuable items have not been located or returned including Randy Rhoads' First Electric Guitar Owned, Harmony Rocket, Est. 1963 and a Randy Rhoads Series Marshall Head, Rare Prototype No. 1 or 2 given to the family by Marshall Company.

Ozzy had this to say, "As you can imagine, the items that were viciously stolen, including Randy's first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family.

"I am heartbroken that these treasured physical memories of Randy and Delores have been taken from the family so I've decided to personally offer a reward."

The statement provided the following contact details for anyone with information regarding the theft: Nick D'Argenzio, 818-281-7893 (phone) or email: nickdargenzio@gmail.com.


