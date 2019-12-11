Royal Blood Announce U.S. Tour

(hennemusic) Royal Blood have announced a series of spring 2020 US concert dates. The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher will launch a two-week run - which mixes festival appearances with headline shows - at North Carolina's Epicenter Festival on May 1.

Tickets for the trek - which marks the group's first stateside headline run of the new year and includes special guests Bones UK - will go on sale Friday, December 13.

Royal Blood have been working on the follow-up to 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?", which debuted atop the UK charts upon its release to duplicate the success of the band's 2014 self-titled record, the fastest-selling British rock debut album in their native country in three years. See the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





