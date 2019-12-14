Blink-182's Travis Barker Shares New Track Featuring Lil Wayne

Blink-182's Travis Barker has recruited Lil Wayne and Rick Ross for his brand new track "Gimme Brain", which is the first release under his new record label DTA Records.

Barker is launching the label, which is a joint venture with the Elektra Music Group, to explore his cross-genre collaborations and to develop new artists.

Travis had this to say, "I wanted a label partner that I trusted with true artist development. As an artist, it's important to me that an artist's vision is protected at all costs.

"It's crucial that I'm able to look an artist in the eye and believe it when I say we can take them from a basement to an arena. Elektra's track record and belief are proof of that, and I'm stoked to continue to build that legacy together through DTA Records."





