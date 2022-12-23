.

Blink-182's Travis Barker Was Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'(2022 In Review)

Keavin Wiggins | December 23, 2022

Blink-182's Travis Barker Was Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'(2022 In Review)
Social Media capture

Blink-182's Travis Barker Was Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis' was a top 22 story from July 2022: Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker took to social media on July 2nd to give an update after he was hospitalized with "life threatening pancreatitis".

The 46-year-old rockers shared a series of tweets. He wrote, "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

His wife, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian also wrote about the hospitalization via social media, "Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.

"I'm so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

Related Stories


Blink-182's Travis Barker Was Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'(2022 In Review)

blink-182 and Paramore Lead Adjacent Music Festival Lineup

Matt Skiba Reacts To Blink-182's Reunion With Tom DeLonge

Blink-182 Share Video For New Single 'Edging'

Blink-182's DeLonge Pens Open Letter To Matt Skiba

Blink-182 Music and Merch

News > Blink-182

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round- AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans- Iron Maiden- more

Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more

Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson

Santa's Jukebox

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts

Latest News

Metallica Stream 'Lux AEterna' Live Debut Performance Video

Unearth, Misery Index and The Year Of The Knife Announce Tour

The Marley Brothers Announce Red Rocks Concerts

Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round

AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans

Iron Maiden Frontman Goes Behind The Scenes Of Recant Tour

Chino Moreno's Crosses Cover George Michael's One More Try

Megadeth Offshoot The Lucid Team Up With Insane Clown Posse Star