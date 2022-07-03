Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker took to social media on Saturday (July 2nd) to give an update after he was hospitalized with "life threatening pancreatitis".

The 46-year-old rockers shared a series of tweets. He wrote, "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.

"I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

His wife, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian also wrote about the hospitalization via social media, "Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.

"I'm so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

