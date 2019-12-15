Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Has Surgery

Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook has revealed that he is recovering from gallbladder surgery and the band have postponed the remaining dates of their current tour as a result.

The group shared, "Jason Hook was taken to the emergency room where it was determined his gallbladder needed to be removed. Jason underwent surgery successfully but will have to remain in the hospital until his doctors determine he is fit to be discharged and travel home.

"Jason's healing is our #1 priority. As a result, the last three shows of this current tour will be postponed, however, we are working on coming back to play Duluth, Omaha and Des Moines very soon.

"Once we have an update on new dates to return, we will post the information on our website and social media channels. Please hold on to your tickets in the meantime.

"Jason very much appreciates all the well wishes and, rest assured, we will see you back out on the road very soon!"

Hook also took to social media to update fans on Friday (December 13th) following his surgery. He wrote, "Well that sucked! Gallbladder went #kaput ... sorry Duluth MN, some things you just can't control... We'll be back to kick some ass, and make up the other dates as soon as we can!

"I very much appreciate all the kind notes of caring and support one thing I know for sure is we have the greatest fan base of all time! Long live the #knuckleheads ~ Hook #fivefingerdeathpunch @5fdp"





