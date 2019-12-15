.

Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Has Surgery

William Lee | 12-15-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook has revealed that he is recovering from gallbladder surgery and the band have postponed the remaining dates of their current tour as a result.

The group shared, "Jason Hook was taken to the emergency room where it was determined his gallbladder needed to be removed. Jason underwent surgery successfully but will have to remain in the hospital until his doctors determine he is fit to be discharged and travel home.

"Jason's healing is our #1 priority. As a result, the last three shows of this current tour will be postponed, however, we are working on coming back to play Duluth, Omaha and Des Moines very soon.

"Once we have an update on new dates to return, we will post the information on our website and social media channels. Please hold on to your tickets in the meantime.

"Jason very much appreciates all the well wishes and, rest assured, we will see you back out on the road very soon!"

Hook also took to social media to update fans on Friday (December 13th) following his surgery. He wrote, "Well that sucked! Gallbladder went #kaput ... sorry Duluth MN, some things you just can't control... We'll be back to kick some ass, and make up the other dates as soon as we can!

"I very much appreciate all the kind notes of caring and support one thing I know for sure is we have the greatest fan base of all time! Long live the #knuckleheads ~ Hook #fivefingerdeathpunch @5fdp"


Related Stories


Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Has Surgery

Five Finger Death Punch Pull Show Over Medical Emergency

Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Faced Internal Turmoil Making New Album

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For 2020 Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Singer 'Died A Couple Of Times'

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, More

Five Finger Death Punch Talks Direction Of Next Album

Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Arena Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Confirm Drummer For New Album

More Five Finger Death Punch News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Red Hot Chili Peppers Reunite With John Frusciante- Ghost Mastermind Addresses Dave Grohl Speculation- Judas Priest's Halford Resists K.K. Reunion Question- Queen- more


Reviews
The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jimi Hendrix, Chris Cornell and more

advertisement


Latest News
Red Hot Chili Peppers Reunite With John Frusciante

Ghost Mastermind Addresses Dave Grohl Speculation

Judas Priest's Halford Resists K.K. Reunion Question

Queen Release Animated 'Thank God It's Christmas' Video

The Who Score Biggest Hit In Almost Four Decades

Paul McCartney Has A Secret Christmas Album

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Plan North American Tour

Theory Of A Deadman Release 'Say Nothing' Visualizer



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.