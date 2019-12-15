.

Theory Of A Deadman Release 'Say Nothing' Visualizer

K. Wiggins | 12-15-2019

Theory Of A Deadman

Theory Of A Deadman have released a visualizer video for their new single "Say Nothing". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to hit stores on January 31st.

Dave Brenner had the following to say about the new album, "I look at the record as a microcosm of our current era. It's a reminder to look inward at what's happening and what we're becoming.

"I hope everyone dives into the words. At the same time, music is still an escape. Maybe we can give the world a little solace and encourage everyone to treat each other better." Watch the video here.


