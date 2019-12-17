Foo Fighters and Alice Cooper Lead Special Aerosmith Event

The Foo Fighters and Alice Cooper lead the performance lineup who will be paying tribute to Aerosmith as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year.

The special tribute concert will be taking place on January 24th and Greg Phillinganes will be acting as music director where the band will be recognized for "their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history."

The concert will also feature Blues star Gary Clark Jr, along with John Mayer, H.E.R., Emily King, Yolo and pop stars the Jonas Brothers, with additional artists still to be announced.





