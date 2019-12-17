KISS Recruit David Lee Roth For Final Leg Of Farewell Tour
KISS have announced that they have recruited Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth to be their special guest on the last legs of their End Of The Road Farewell Tour.
Due to high demand, KISS have also added additional shows in 2020 to their farewell trek with plans to stage their very last show of their career on July 17th where they began their career in New York City.
As he has earlier promised, David Lee Roth will bringing his Las Vegas Residency show on the road. He told KSHE 95 in September, "Once we get this up and rolling, then, of course, we're going to start to take this out on the road. I think I'm the face of Van Halen from this point on, and we take it as seriously as all you listening to it."
Roth's residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will run from January 8th through 11th and also from March 18th through 28th.
The North American KISS Tour is set to kick off on February 1st in Manchester, NH at the SNHU Arena and currently runs through October 2nd in Fort Worth, TX at the Dickies Arena. See the dates below:
February 1, 2020 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
February 4, 2020 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
February 5, 2020 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
February 7, 2020 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
February 8, 2020 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
February 11, 2020 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
February 13, 2020 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
February 15, 2020 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
February 16, 2020 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
February 18, 2020 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena
February 19, 2020 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
February 21, 2020 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center
February 22, 2020 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
February 24, 2020 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
February 25, 2020 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
February 29, 2020 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center (no David Lee Roth)
March 2, 2020 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)
March 4, 2020 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
March 6, 2020 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
March 9, 2020 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
March 10, 2020 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
March 12, 2020 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
March 14, 2020 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome
March 15, 2020 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
August 28, 2020 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
August 29, 2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
August 31, 2020 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
September 3, 2020 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
September 4, 2020 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
September 5, 2020 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
September 8, 2020 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 9, 2020 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
September 11, 2020 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 12, 2020 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
September 14, 2020 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
September 15, 2020 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 19, 2020 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
September 20, 2020 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 22, 2020 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
September 24, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
September 27, 2020 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 29, 2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 1, 2020 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas
October 2, 2020 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
