KISS Recruit David Lee Roth For Final Leg Of Farewell Tour

KISS have announced that they have recruited Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth to be their special guest on the last legs of their End Of The Road Farewell Tour.

Due to high demand, KISS have also added additional shows in 2020 to their farewell trek with plans to stage their very last show of their career on July 17th where they began their career in New York City.

As he has earlier promised, David Lee Roth will bringing his Las Vegas Residency show on the road. He told KSHE 95 in September, "Once we get this up and rolling, then, of course, we're going to start to take this out on the road. I think I'm the face of Van Halen from this point on, and we take it as seriously as all you listening to it."

Roth's residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will run from January 8th through 11th and also from March 18th through 28th.

The North American KISS Tour is set to kick off on February 1st in Manchester, NH at the SNHU Arena and currently runs through October 2nd in Fort Worth, TX at the Dickies Arena. See the dates below:

February 1, 2020 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

February 4, 2020 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

February 5, 2020 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

February 7, 2020 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

February 8, 2020 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

February 11, 2020 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

February 13, 2020 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

February 15, 2020 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

February 16, 2020 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

February 18, 2020 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

February 19, 2020 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

February 21, 2020 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

February 22, 2020 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

February 24, 2020 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

February 25, 2020 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

February 29, 2020 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center (no David Lee Roth)

March 2, 2020 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)

March 4, 2020 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

March 6, 2020 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

March 9, 2020 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

March 10, 2020 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

March 12, 2020 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

March 14, 2020 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

March 15, 2020 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August 28, 2020 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

August 29, 2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

August 31, 2020 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

September 3, 2020 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

September 4, 2020 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

September 5, 2020 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

September 8, 2020 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 9, 2020 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

September 11, 2020 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 12, 2020 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

September 14, 2020 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center

September 15, 2020 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 19, 2020 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

September 20, 2020 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 22, 2020 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

September 24, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September 27, 2020 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 29, 2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 1, 2020 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas

October 2, 2020 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena





