Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison have added seven new stadium dates in additional cities to their 2020 North American tour that has already been met with high demand for tickets.
The tour sold over 700,000 tickets during the first weekend of sales for the previously announce dates and now the trek is scheduled to also visit San Antonio, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland.
Things will be kicking off on June 21st in San Antonio, TX at the Alamodome and will be wrapping up on September 5th in Los Angeles, CA at the SoFi Stadium.
Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott had this to say about the expanded tour, "The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced ... well it's out there now & it keeps getting bigger & bigger ... this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!"
Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx added, "Little did we know that making The Dirt movie would lead us to this exciting new place touring stadiums with our friends in Def Leppard. We are beyond excited for this tour to begin".
Poison's Bret Michaels concluded, "There are not enough words to thank the three generations of fans for making this such an exciting, record breaking, historical tour with the fastest sell outs in history at these stadiums". See the dates below:
Sunday, June 21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
Tuesday, June 23 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium
Thursday, June 25 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium
Saturday, June 27 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
Monday, June 29 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
Thursday, July 2 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ballpark*
Friday, July 3 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
Tuesday, July 7 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday, July 9 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Saturday, July 11 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
Tuesday, July 14 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field
Wednesday, July 15 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
Sunday, July 19 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
Thursday, July 23 San Diego, CA Petco Park
Saturday, July 25 Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
Sunday, August 9 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park
Tuesday, August 11 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Thursday, August 13 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
Saturday, August 15 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
Sunday, August 16 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
Tuesday, August 18 Milwaukee, WI Miller Park
Thursday, August 20 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
Saturday, August 22 Washington DC Nationals Park
Sunday, August 23 Flushing, NY Citi Field
Tuesday, August 25 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Friday, August 28 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sunday, August 30 Denver, CO Coors Field
Wednesday, September 2 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
Saturday, September 5 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
*pre-sales begin January 13 and general on-sales begin January 17
