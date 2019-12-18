.

Singled Out: Rage's True

K. Wiggins | 12-18-2019

Rage

German rockers Rage are gearing up to release their new album "Wings Of Rage" next month (01/10/20) and to celebrate we asked Peter "Peavy" Wagner to tell us about the song "True". Here is the story:

This is a melodic thrasher, fast with groovy verses. I like to write about Outsiders, people that fell over the rim of society. For this one I imagined a guy that lives in the dark forest, I pictured him like a werewolf, everyone is scared of him and he has no touch anymore to even his own soul. Only a fearless girl sees his real self and releases him from his fate, so he can find back to life...

Sometimes I feel myself similar, as I tend to depressive phases sometimes, everyone that knows depression from his own experience will understand.

This was actually the first song we worked on for our upcoming album "Wings of Rage". I had the main musical themes already before we set off for our world tour after releasing "Seasons of the black" in 2017. I remember we had a day off in Bogota in Columbia. We visited a friend´s studio and I found a nylon string guitar, when I played the chordings and riffs to Marcos, our guitar player, first time. We started jaming right away and pretty much completed the song. We just recorded it on my mobile phone and later the year, when we met in Marco´s studio to start the pre-production we remembered this song. Over the following time we re-arranged it three times and ended up with a stripped down to the basics version, so we wouldn´t lose the magic of the inspiration ...

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


