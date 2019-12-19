.

David Gilmour Talks Unreleased Pink Floyd Music On Final Podcast

Bruce Henne | 12-19-2019

Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) David Gilmour is revisiting a host of previously-unreleased material in Pink Floyd's newly-issued box set, "The Later Years 1987-2019", in the fourth and final installment of the band's limited-edition podcast series, "The Lost Art Of Conversation."

Beyond a number of remixed studio and live records from the era, the 5-CD/6-Blu-ray/5-DVD package delivers over 13 hours of unreleased audio and audiovisual content.

The set presents a number of studio recordings from sessions for 1994's "The Division Bell", live material from the group's 1987 and 1994 tours, the sought-after 1989 Venice and 1990 Knebworth concerts, as well as 5.1 surround sound mixes and high-resolution stereo mixes, single B-sides and memorabilia.

While 2014's "The Endless River" album marked the band's final studio release following Wright's passing in 2008, a companion film by Ian Emes makes its debut in the 2019 box set, which is rounded out by hours of unreleased bonus materials including music videos, documentary footage, bonus live tracks, upgraded tour screen films and documentaries.

It includes the first ever release, on Blu-ray, DVD and 7" vinyl, of the last live appearance of Pink Floyd's Gilmour, Wright and Nick Mason together - a special performance of "Arnold Layne" that took place at the Syd Barrett Tribute Concert at The Barbican in 2007. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


