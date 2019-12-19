Disturbed Release 'Hold On To The Memories' Video
Disturbed have released a live video for their song "Hold On To Memories." The track comes from the band's most recent studio album "Evolution".
The band recruited Rafa Alcantara to direct the clip, who said the video is
"both a remembrance of those who are no longer with us, as a well as a celebration of their life and the light they brought to those closest to them."
Frontman David Draiman added, "The people who have left us are never completely gone. They stay in our memory, and I encourage each and every one of you to live every day of your lives like it's the last day of your life, making memories that last forever with the people you care about and love.
"Shine your light on this world, everyone. Make memories that will last forever and cut through the darkness." Watch the video here
