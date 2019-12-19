Mastodon's Next Album Will Probably Come In 2020

Mastodon's Brann Dailor says that he is hoping to get back to work on the band's next album and that the new studio effort will probably be released next year.

The band put work on the follow-up to their 2017 album "Emperor Of Sand" on hold so that they could tour with Coheed and Cambria but Dailor added finishing the album to his hopes for 2020.

Brann spoke with Rolling Stone and during that discussion he was asked about those hopes for the new year and he responded, "I'm gonna try to keep my life together and I'm gonna try to keep from mentally collapsing.

"And I'm gonna try to keep writing music and recording music and pretty much just do what I've been doing. Try to write a kickass Mastodon record within the next few months, and it will probably come out in 2020.

"So I'm hoping for continuation of what's been going on the last 10 years. More of the same, please. Thank you."





Related Stories

Mastodon's Brann Dailor Believes Music Can Help In Hard Times

Mastodon Have Recorded New Song, Plan More

Mastodon Star Explains Why New Album Was Pushed Back

Thin Lizzy Recruit Mastodon Star For 50th Anniversary Festival Dates

Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming

Mastodon Look Back At Making Of Crack The Skye 10 Years Later

Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

Mastodon Release Latest Emperor Of Sand tour video Series Clip

More Mastodon News



