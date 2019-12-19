.

Mastodon's Next Album Will Probably Come In 2020

William Lee | 12-19-2019

Mastodon

Mastodon's Brann Dailor says that he is hoping to get back to work on the band's next album and that the new studio effort will probably be released next year.

The band put work on the follow-up to their 2017 album "Emperor Of Sand" on hold so that they could tour with Coheed and Cambria but Dailor added finishing the album to his hopes for 2020.

Brann spoke with Rolling Stone and during that discussion he was asked about those hopes for the new year and he responded, "I'm gonna try to keep my life together and I'm gonna try to keep from mentally collapsing.

"And I'm gonna try to keep writing music and recording music and pretty much just do what I've been doing. Try to write a kickass Mastodon record within the next few months, and it will probably come out in 2020.

"So I'm hoping for continuation of what's been going on the last 10 years. More of the same, please. Thank you."


Mastodon's Next Album Will Probably Come In 2020

