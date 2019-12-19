Rolling Stones Days Of Rage Documentary Set For Release

The documentary "Days Of Rage: The Rolling Stones' Road To Altamont will be released to digital services and major cable VOD platforms on January 7th in North America.

Here is the synopsis: "In December 1969, the Rolling Stones and the Grateful Dead organized a momentous free concert at the Altamont Speedway in California. Over the past two years, the optimism of the Summer of Love had been shattered, and youth culture itself had come under attack. Amidst riots, assassinations and the ongoing Vietnam War, the Stones had emerged as the most powerful voice of this new era, capturing the anger and frustration of a generation at war with the Establishment. Altamont was supposed to be a celebration of the strength and unity of the counterculture, but it would instead be remembered as the final nail in the coffin of the sixties dream. With a lethal combination of bad drugs, bad vibes and armed Hells Angels storming the stage and attacking musicians and crowd alike, the festival would end in murder."



"DAYS OF RAGE explores the dark closing chapter of the 1960s," said Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films. "It's the flip-side of the peace and love era we all know so well, all building up to the gripping, devastating story of an event that spiraled violently out of control."



"Across two years - 1968 and '69 - the Rolling Stones had finally emerged on top. Dylan had retreated, the Beatles were imploding, but the Stones' music was absolutely of the moment and spoke directly to a generation under fire," said writer and director Tom O'Dell (Manson: Music From An Unsound Mind, How the Beatles Changed the World). "This film explores how the various social, political and musical forces that were pulling culture down a more fractious path were embodied in the Stones' output and outlook during this time. And how all of this tension and frustration then seemingly reached its boiling point at Altamont." Watch the trailer here





