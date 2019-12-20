Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert 2019 In Review

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert was No 4 in our look at the top 19 stories of January 2019: Dave Grohl once again took a fall off a concert stage during a Foo Fighters concert, but the frontman survived the tumble this time without breaking any bones.

Grohl's latest fall from the stage took place during the band's show at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas early in the month as he attempted to drink a beer that was handed to him. It was captured on video by a fan, watch it here.

Things did not end so well with a previous fall back in 2015 at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, where Dave suffered a broken leg and was forced to perform using his now famous throne at shows following the incident.





