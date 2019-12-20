Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite 2019 In Review

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite was No. 13 of the top 19 stories of January 2019: Members of Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's "Eat Em' And Smile" era solo band reunited on stage during this year's NAMM show this past Saturday.

The January 26th performance in Anaheim, Ca saw lead guitarist Steve Vai, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Gregg Bissonette reunite on stage for a short set.

Joined by Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo, Yngwie Malmsteen) on vocals, they performed the Talas song "Shy Boy" and Queen's "Tie Your Mother Down". Watch video footage here.





