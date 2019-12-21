Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion 2019 In Review

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: Van Halen have approached original bass player Michael Anthony to see if he was interested in reuniting with the group, according to his friend and former frontman Sammy Hagar.

Speculation has been running high that the band is planning to launch a tour featuring a reunion of the original line up of Eddie and Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth and former bassist Michael Anthony.

Hagar, who is still close to Anthony, was asked about the rumors during a recent interview. He responded, "As usual, Mike's hearing about it through the news, just like the way he heard about when replaced him. It was, like, 'Oh, I guess I'm not in Van Halen anymore.' He read about it instead of these knuckleheads giving him a call and just being straight upfront with him. So Mikey's still sitting in that same position again to where all these rumors are going around."

Sammy then broke the news that Michael had been approached by the band's management last year. "Mike and I have had the conversation. I'm telling you, Mike don't know sh*t. They're gonna have to eventually... Somebody's gonna have to give the guy a call. I mean, he got a call six months ago from management saying, 'Are you interested?' And he said, 'Yeah. I'm doing a record with Sammy right now. We're booking shows, so you'd have to work around it.' And they said, 'Okay. We'll get back to you.' And that was it. I can tell you that much."





Related Stories

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary 2019 In Review

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite 2019 In Review

Van Halen Was Backwards To Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar Would Apologize To Eddie and Alex Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen Made It Effortless To Create For Sammy

Sammy Hagar Reveals Downside To Van Halen's Success

David Lee Roth Takes Credit For Van Halen Solos

Van Halen Saved Sammy Hagar

Van Halen Considered Replacing Roth Before First Album Says Hagar

More Van Halen News



