.

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-21-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Van Halen

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: Van Halen have approached original bass player Michael Anthony to see if he was interested in reuniting with the group, according to his friend and former frontman Sammy Hagar.

Speculation has been running high that the band is planning to launch a tour featuring a reunion of the original line up of Eddie and Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth and former bassist Michael Anthony.

Hagar, who is still close to Anthony, was asked about the rumors during a recent interview. He responded, "As usual, Mike's hearing about it through the news, just like the way he heard about when replaced him. It was, like, 'Oh, I guess I'm not in Van Halen anymore.' He read about it instead of these knuckleheads giving him a call and just being straight upfront with him. So Mikey's still sitting in that same position again to where all these rumors are going around."

Sammy then broke the news that Michael had been approached by the band's management last year. "Mike and I have had the conversation. I'm telling you, Mike don't know sh*t. They're gonna have to eventually... Somebody's gonna have to give the guy a call. I mean, he got a call six months ago from management saying, 'Are you interested?' And he said, 'Yeah. I'm doing a record with Sammy right now. We're booking shows, so you'd have to work around it.' And they said, 'Okay. We'll get back to you.' And that was it. I can tell you that much."


Related Stories


Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion 2019 In Review

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary 2019 In Review

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite 2019 In Review

Van Halen Was Backwards To Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar Would Apologize To Eddie and Alex Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen Made It Effortless To Create For Sammy

Sammy Hagar Reveals Downside To Van Halen's Success

David Lee Roth Takes Credit For Van Halen Solos

Van Halen Saved Sammy Hagar

Van Halen Considered Replacing Roth Before First Album Says Hagar

More Van Halen News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Lindsey Buckingham Plans First Live Show Since Heart Surgery- Former David Lee Roth Star Jason Becker Shares Good Health News- Top 19 Stories of February 2019 Pt I- more


Reviews
Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Santa's Jukebox: Rob Halford, A Prog Rock Christmas, more

advertisement


Latest News
Lindsey Buckingham Plans First Live Show Since Heart Surgery

Former David Lee Roth Star Jason Becker Shares Good Health News

Pink Floyd Release Video For Alternate 'Learning To Fly'

Whitesnake Expand Flesh & Blood European Tour

Rolling Stones Sweep The 2019 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Gemini Syndrome Finish Their Album Trilogy

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion 2019 In Review

Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.