Cheap Trick In The Studio For Budokan Anniversary 2019 In Review

K. Wiggins | 12-22-2019

Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick In The Studio For Budokan Anniversary was a top 19 story of Feb. 2019: Cheap Trick celebrate the 40th anniversary of their landmark live album, "Cheat Trick At Budokan" in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

The show's host Readbeard had this to say, "This month, Cheap Trick At Budokan , the live Japan-only album, got an official US release forty years ago after deejays like me had been playing a promotional-only version on the radio.

"There is the myth which has now become legend, repeated with so many assumptions that the revisionist history is now cited as fact across countless internet sites. But my guests Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander were there October 8, 1978 when American perennial opening act Cheap Trick from Rockford Illinois, with three studio albums, rave critical press clippings, but no US radio play due to powerful consultants perceiving them as a punk band, played the prestigious Tokyo Budokan and were greeted with screaming mobs of teen adulation and media saturation not seen in the usually reserved society since Beatlemania a dozen years earlier. Meanwhile, back in the homeland? Crickets." Listen to the episode here.


