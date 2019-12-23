.

Dark Fortress Share New Song 'Pulling at Threads'

William Lee | 12-23-2019

Dark Fortress

Dark Fortress have released a video clip for their new song "Pulling at Threads". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Spectres from the Old World", which will be hitting stores on February 28th, 2020.

Vocalist Morean had this to say about the song, "as mankind's destructive tendencies start turning on itself, the subdued world around it breathes a sigh of relief.

"Humans erect monument after monument to their own greatness, but fail to see the erosion caused by their own greed, jealousy and small-mindedness.

"Nature leans back and watches as the human empires start crumbling from within. Thus, as one tiny thread that keeps civilisation together after another breaks and disintegrates, the problem starts solving itself." Check out the clip here


