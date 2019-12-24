Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour 2019 In Review

Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour was a top 19 story of Mar. 2019: Guns N Roses' have been honored for the blockbuster success of their Not in This Lifetime Reunion Tour featuring original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

The epic trek began in the spring of 2016 and the success of the shows from last year landed the band on Billboard magazine's inaugural Touring Milestone Award.

They started the honor to recognize tours that sold over 500,000 tickets across the world in a year and GNR were among the 17 artists who made the cut for 2018.

Other rock related artists who received the Touring Milestone Award were Depeche Mode, Foo Fighters, U2, Imagine Dragons and the Dave Matthews Band. See the full list here





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Member Thought Band Was Over After UYI

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music 2019 In Review

Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour

Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion

Guns N' Roses Add Dates To 2020 Tour

Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners

Guns N' Roses To Rock Super Bowl Concert

More Guns N Roses News



