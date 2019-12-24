.

Linkin Park Aim To Move On Naturally Following Chester's Death 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-24-2019

Linkin Park Aim To Move On Naturally Following Chester's Death was a top 19 story of Mar. 2019: Linkin Park in a new rush to find a new vocalist in the wake of the tragic death of Chester Bennington in 2017 and when they do it has to happen naturally, says Mike Shinoda.

Mike made the revelation during an interview with the Rock Antenne podcast to promote his solo music. When asked about the band finding a new singer, Shinoda responded, "That's not my goal right now. I think it has to happen naturally. If we find somebody that's a great person that we think is a good personality fit and a good stylistic fit, then I could see trying to do some stuff with somebody." But he added, "I wouldn't want to ever feel like we were replacing Chester."

He then went on to say, "We all thrive making and performing music, and so to not do that, I think, is hard. It definitely would be hard for me. I didn't want to spend the last year not doing it, and I knew that the band wasn't ready to do it, so I wanted to go do it myself.

"Similarly, though, I know the other guys, they love to get onstage, they love to be in the studio, and so to not do that would be almost unhealthy. If doing that means that we need to have some other people in the mix in order to do it and do it well, then we would do that. And the other thing is, out of respect to the fans.

Shinoda continued, "I think there are many fans that want to continue to see the guys onstage and want to continue to hear the music, and if we put a show up online, they'll want to come.

"So as long as that connection and interest is there, I think that's a driving force to figure it out. But, like I said before, it has to happen naturally. I'm not running out and putting up 'vocalist wanted' posters. I think that's wholly inappropriate and probably a terrible idea."


