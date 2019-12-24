.

Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-24-2019

Bret Michaels

Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter was a top 19 story of Mar. 2019: Poison may or may not record new music in the near future, but frontman Bret Michaels released a very special video for his new song-writing collaboration with his daughter called "Unbroken".

Along with the standard music video, Bret also provided an introduction to explains the special nature of the track. He said, "This is a song I co-wrote with my youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu. This song is about triumph over tragedy. This song is about being stronger than the storm.

"I've been a diabetic my whole life - five injections a day. I've been through a lot, and I hope this song will empower you and make you feel awesome." Watch the video here


