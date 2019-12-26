.

Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-26-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest

Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album was a top 19 story of April 2019: Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford shared the exciting news that despite having retired from touring with the group, Glenn Tipton has begun work on the band's next studio album.

Tipton revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and retired from the road in February of last year. The band recruited producer Andy Sneap to step in to join them on the road in support of their latest album "Firepower".

Halford was asked during an interview with Do You Know Jack? if fans can expect a new album soon and he replied, "Absolutely. In fact, Glenn's back in the U.K. now making riffs and going through... We have massive archives of riffs.

It never stops. That's the joy of Priest in terms of creativity - we never seem to slow down. And when you get a successful record like 'Firepower', that motivates you even further. Any band will tell you that. You feed off the energy of what your fans are giving you. You wanna see your fans again and you wanna bring your fans something different next time.

"So that means making another metal song, which, amplify that by 10 ideas, and you've got another album. So that's the plan. There will be another album from Priest in the very near future."


Related Stories


Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album 2019 In Review

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Historic Shows 2019 In Review

Judas Priest In The Studio For Unleashed Anniversary

Judas Priest's Halford Resists K.K. Reunion Question

Judas Priest To Begin Work On Next Album

Judas Priest Reunion On The Table Says Halford

Good Chance Of Judas Priest Reunion For Rock Hall Says KK

Judas Priest Almost Rocked Top Gun Movie

Judas Priest Haven't Ruled Out Reunion For Rock Hall Induction

Judas Priest React To Idea Of KK Downing Reunion

More Judas Priest News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Top 19 Stories Of April 2019: Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed- AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Studio- Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion- more


Reviews
5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony 2019 In Review

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play 2019 In Review

Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall 2019 In Review

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Had Emergency Surgery 2019 In Review

Metallica Guitarist 'Ready To Go' With New Album 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.