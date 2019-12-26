.

Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-26-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Van Halen

Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony was a top 19 story of April 2019: Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has confirmed that he was contacted by Van Halen's management last fall about a possible reunion but things did not progress beyond that.

Anthony and Sammy Hagar appeared on Howard Stern's show to discuss their upcoming debut album from their group The Circle. The record, entitled "Space Between" is set to be released on May 10th and during the talk the subject of a Van Halen reunion camp up.

Another confirmed earlier comments from Hagar about being approached by the Van Halen camp about a reunion. Michael said, "I was actually contacted by their management last October, to see if I would be interested in something. And that's basically as far as it went.

"I think they were trying to put something together on their end, management was, and something broke down on their end and the plug got pulled."

Anthony went on to say that he would be interested in reuniting with the group, "if it was done the correct way. You know -- four guys up there just doing their thing."


Related Stories


Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics 2019 In Review

David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion 2019 In Review

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion 2019 In Review

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary 2019 In Review

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite 2019 In Review

Van Halen Was Backwards To Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar Would Apologize To Eddie and Alex Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen Made It Effortless To Create For Sammy

More Van Halen News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Top 19 Stories Of April 2019: Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed- AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Studio- Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion- more


Reviews
5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony 2019 In Review

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Gave First Update Following Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play 2019 In Review

Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall 2019 In Review

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Had Emergency Surgery 2019 In Review

Metallica Guitarist 'Ready To Go' With New Album 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.