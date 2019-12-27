Singled Out: Jay Ratinoff's Fire

Jay Ratinoff recently released his new single "Fire" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

When I wrote "Fire," the idea and message behind the track flowed organically for me. Originally, the track was written in Spanish and I had the first lyrical idea that came into my head and immediately started singing ''un beso normal, es casi como no respirar'.' When I came up with those lyrics, it felt like it was a gift from somewhere, and instantaneously started working on the song. As the ideas were flowing, it felt very cathartic. I wasn't thinking of making a single or even recording a new song, I just wanted to create. Once the lyrics and music for the song were written, I went to the studio with my long-time producer and friend Aldo Munoz and we got right to work. I remember being in the studio working on all of the ideas with him and knowing that there was something very special happening in the room. We finished recording and had the song produced in a few hours. It all really happened very quickly, so quick, that I don't remember any specific moment. The only thing I felt was that I had found my new sound, and in some way, a spiritual identity of my music. I have always loved music and "Fire" was the perfect combination of all of the music that meant something for me growing up. "Fire" has Electronic/Latin/Rock elements all blended in one. I have faith and believe that this track will open up doors for me and resonate with listeners. It has given me a light in moments of darkness, and I believe that there are no coincidences that the song is called "Fire." I want this song to bring joy and passion to the people who listen to it, as it has for me.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





