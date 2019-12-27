Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover 2019 In Review
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover was a top 19 story of May 2019: Poison frontman Bret Michaels shared his excitement about Stone Sour and Slipknot frontman rocking one of his band's classic hit songs at a recent show.
The Slipknot singer has been playing a handful of special Corey Taylor & Friends shows in various cities across the U.S. and during a show at the Q Casino And Hotel in Dubuque, Iowa, he performed Poison's 1988 hit "Nothin' But A Good Time."
Michaels took to social media to share a video of Taylor's performance and wrote, "Corey and the band are absolutely amazing. Check them out in the video from tonight's show at the Q Casino!" Watch the video
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover 2019 In Review
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics 2019 In Review
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Preparing For Solo Tour
Rival Sons Are Slipknot's Corey Taylor's Favorite Band Of Decade
Slipknot's Corey Taylor To Branch Out Musically With Solo Effort
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album
Streaming Killing Bands' Careers Says Slipknot's Corey Taylor
Slipknot Could Continue Without Corey Taylor
Corey Taylor Halts Slipknot Show Over Rowdy Fans
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone