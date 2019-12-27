Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover was a top 19 story of May 2019: Poison frontman Bret Michaels shared his excitement about Stone Sour and Slipknot frontman rocking one of his band's classic hit songs at a recent show.

The Slipknot singer has been playing a handful of special Corey Taylor & Friends shows in various cities across the U.S. and during a show at the Q Casino And Hotel in Dubuque, Iowa, he performed Poison's 1988 hit "Nothin' But A Good Time."

Michaels took to social media to share a video of Taylor's performance and wrote, "Corey and the band are absolutely amazing. Check them out in the video from tonight's show at the Q Casino!" Watch the video





Related Stories

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Preparing For Solo Tour

Rival Sons Are Slipknot's Corey Taylor's Favorite Band Of Decade

Slipknot's Corey Taylor To Branch Out Musically With Solo Effort

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album

Streaming Killing Bands' Careers Says Slipknot's Corey Taylor

Slipknot Could Continue Without Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor Halts Slipknot Show Over Rowdy Fans

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone

More Corey Taylor News



