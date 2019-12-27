.

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-27-2019

Corey Taylor

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover was a top 19 story of May 2019: Poison frontman Bret Michaels shared his excitement about Stone Sour and Slipknot frontman rocking one of his band's classic hit songs at a recent show.

The Slipknot singer has been playing a handful of special Corey Taylor & Friends shows in various cities across the U.S. and during a show at the Q Casino And Hotel in Dubuque, Iowa, he performed Poison's 1988 hit "Nothin' But A Good Time."

Michaels took to social media to share a video of Taylor's performance and wrote, "Corey and the band are absolutely amazing. Check them out in the video from tonight's show at the Q Casino!" Watch the video


Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover 2019 In Review

