Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-27-2019

David Lee Roth

Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5 was a top 19 story of May 2019: Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 shared a short sample of music from an unreleased studio album that he recorded with Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth.

The guitarist was recruited by Roth in 1998 and performed on the frontman's solo album "DLR Band" that same year. In 2014 he discussed an unreleased an album that he had recorded with Roth during an interview with One On One With Mitch Lafon and last week Masters of Shred published an interview with John 5 where he shared a 40-second clip from the album.

During the Lafon chat he said that the unreleased album featured "11 of the greatest songs you'll ever hear, and it's just me and Dave, and we had Gregg Bissonette play drums on it. And it's unbelievable," he said. "There's a song called 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar & Grill'. And you know, just great, great songs." Now fans can hear a small taste of that effort here (towards the final minutes of the interview).


