Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself 2019 In Review

Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself was a top 19 story of June 2019: A representative for original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has addressed reports that he was hospitalized on Thursday after he stabbed himself.

Adler was taken to a hospital near his Los Angeles home on Thursday (June 27th) after someone at the location called 911 and authorities reportedly discovered that the rock star had stabbed himself, according to TMZ.

In a follow-up report, the gossip site shared that a rep for Adler told them that the wound was "very minor" and "superficial" and that it was caused by an accident, and not a suicide attempt.

The rep stated that Adler still plans to play a show in Las Vegas on July 12th and also said that Adler has been sober for several years, but would not specify what caused the accident.





