.

Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-28-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Steven Adler

Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself was a top 19 story of June 2019: A representative for original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has addressed reports that he was hospitalized on Thursday after he stabbed himself.

Adler was taken to a hospital near his Los Angeles home on Thursday (June 27th) after someone at the location called 911 and authorities reportedly discovered that the rock star had stabbed himself, according to TMZ.

In a follow-up report, the gossip site shared that a rep for Adler told them that the wound was "very minor" and "superficial" and that it was caused by an accident, and not a suicide attempt.

The rep stated that Adler still plans to play a show in Las Vegas on July 12th and also said that Adler has been sober for several years, but would not specify what caused the accident.


Related Stories


Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself 2019 In Review

Dave Grohl, Steven Adler, Geezer Butler Bowling For Ronnie

Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Returns To Stage Following Stabbing

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself

Steven Adler Camp Explains Guns N' Roses Star Stabbing Himself

Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Hospitalized After Stabbling Himself

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion 2018 In Review

Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs

Original Guns N' Roses Star Recruits American Idol For Band

Guns N' Roses Founder Wanted To Follow Rush's Example

More Steven Adler News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Top 19 Stories Of June 2019: Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion- Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album- KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction- more


Reviews
5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen Camp Dropped The Ball On Reunion 2019 In Review

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album 2019 In Review

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer 2019 In Review

KISS Was Dishonored At Rock Hall Induction 2019 In Review

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery 2019 In Review

There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee 2019 In Review

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song 2019 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces' 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.