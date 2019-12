Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Returns To Stage Following Stabbing 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Returns To Stage Following Stabbing was a top 19 story of July 2019: Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler returned to the stage this past Friday (July 12th) for the first time since he was hospitalized for stabbing himself in late June.

Steven took the stage with his solo band Adler's Appetite at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas, Nevada and fan filmed video from the show has been shared online here.

Adler was hospitalized after allegedly stabbing himself at his Los Angeles home on June 27th. A representative for the drummer told TMZ shortly after that it was accident and that Steven suffered a "very minor, superficial wound."





