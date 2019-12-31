Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Recovering From Surgery

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders vocalist Ricky Warwick is recovering in a Hollywood hospital following a "small procedure" over the Christmas holidays.

"Should never have asked Tina where to put that Christmas Tree!!!!!," joked Warwick in an Instagram post on Monday alongside an image from the hospital. "Small procedure this morning .. all good. Thank you to the lovely staff and doctors and Cedars Sinia Hospital West Hollywood!! Happy New Year !!"

Warwick and Black Star Riders released their fourth album, "Another State Of Grace", in September. Produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax), the project presents the recording debut of new lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga following the departure of original members Damon Johnson and Jimmy DeGrasso. See Ricky's post here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





