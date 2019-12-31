.

Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Recovering From Surgery

Bruce Henne | 12-31-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Black Star Riders

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders vocalist Ricky Warwick is recovering in a Hollywood hospital following a "small procedure" over the Christmas holidays.

"Should never have asked Tina where to put that Christmas Tree!!!!!," joked Warwick in an Instagram post on Monday alongside an image from the hospital. "Small procedure this morning .. all good. Thank you to the lovely staff and doctors and Cedars Sinia Hospital West Hollywood!! Happy New Year !!"

Warwick and Black Star Riders released their fourth album, "Another State Of Grace", in September. Produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax), the project presents the recording debut of new lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga following the departure of original members Damon Johnson and Jimmy DeGrasso. See Ricky's post here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Recovering From Surgery

Black Star Riders Unplugged Performance Goes Online

Black Star Riders Stream New Song 'Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down'

Singled Out: Black Star Riders' Ain't The End Of The World

Black Star Riders Unplug For 'Ain't The End Of The World'

Black Star Riders Release 'Ain't The End Of The World' Video

Black Star Riders Announce Another State Of Grace Tour

Black Star Riders Release 'Another State Of Grace' Video

Black Star Riders Streaming 'Another State Of Grace'

Black Star Riders Announce New Album 'Another State Of Grac'e

More Black Star Riders News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Judas Priest Plan To Play Classic Songs Live For First Time- Queen's Roger Taylor Receiving Honor From Queen Elizabeth- Tool, Iron Maiden, System Of A Down Stars Jam- more


Reviews
Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

advertisement


Latest News
Judas Priest Plan To Play Classic Songs Live For First Time

Queen's Roger Taylor Receiving Royal Honor From Queen Elizabeth

Tool, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down Stars Jam

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Addresses Izzy Not Reuniting

Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Recovering From Surgery

Paramore's Hayley Williams Releasing New Music In 2020

Original Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Explains Retirement

Def Leppard End 2019 With Fun Look Back



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.