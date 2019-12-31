.

Paramore's Hayley Williams Releasing New Music In 2020

William Lee | 12-31-2019

Hayley Williams

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams shared via social media that she plans to put out some solo music in 2020 and that fans will be getting their first taste in January.

Hayley broke the news last Friday (December 27th) while offering thanks for birthday wishes. She wrote, "Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too."

That was followed by some struck through text that read, "I'm putting out some music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I'm going to call my own. It's a really special project and you'll get a taste of it in January."


